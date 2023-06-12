Assessing the Risk and Potential of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s (BDRX) Stock

The stock of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has seen a -5.62% decrease in the past week, with a -66.61% drop in the past month, and a -94.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.19% for BDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -45.48% for BDRX stock, with a simple moving average of -98.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BDRX is at 2.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BDRX is $3149.49, The public float for BDRX is 41.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for BDRX on June 12, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX)’s stock price has increased by 1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 0.08. However, the company has seen a -5.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BDRX Trading at -63.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares sank -66.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDRX fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1369. In addition, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc saw -97.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1250.07 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stands at -1095.28. The total capital return value is set at -116.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.18. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -84.10 for asset returns.

Based on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 19.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.48. Total debt to assets is 11.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 10.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.