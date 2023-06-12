Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.27 in comparison to its previous close of 3.93, however, the company has experienced a 13.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Ardelyx Skyrockets. Its Kidney Disease Drug Is a Step Closer to FDA Approval.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARDX is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is $7.08, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. On June 12, 2023, ARDX’s average trading volume was 6.22M shares.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX stock saw a decrease of 13.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.72% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.90% for ARDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -6.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares sank -7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +298.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.71. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 39.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from RAAB MICHAEL, who sale 11,357 shares at the price of $3.65 back on May 23. After this action, RAAB MICHAEL now owns 887,655 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $41,489 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Susan, the Chief Commercial Officer of Ardelyx Inc., sale 4,711 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Rodriguez Susan is holding 353,420 shares at $17,210 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.