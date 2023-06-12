Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACHR is $9.33, which is $4.45 above the current market price. The public float for ACHR is 129.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.08% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHR on June 12, 2023 was 2.02M shares.

ACHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) has increased by 6.21 when compared to last closing price of 3.06.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/04/23 that Stellantis to Build Flying Taxis With Archer Aviation

ACHR’s Market Performance

ACHR’s stock has risen by 9.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 36.55% and a quarterly rise of 5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Archer Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.36% for ACHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ACHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $9 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

ACHR Trading at 29.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares surge +37.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHR rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, Archer Aviation Inc. saw 73.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHR starting from Muniz Thomas Paul, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Jun 09. After this action, Muniz Thomas Paul now owns 1,495,333 shares of Archer Aviation Inc., valued at $437,500 using the latest closing price.

Adcock Brett, the 10% Owner of Archer Aviation Inc., sale 53,244 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Adcock Brett is holding 0 shares at $165,456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHR

The total capital return value is set at -54.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.36. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -61.60 for asset returns.

Based on Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.31. Total debt to assets is 3.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.