Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NLY is 1.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is $21.50, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for NLY is 466.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On June 12, 2023, NLY’s average trading volume was 4.86M shares.

NLY) stock’s latest price update

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 19.92. However, the company has experienced a 1.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NLY’s Market Performance

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has experienced a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.21% rise in the past month, and a 8.70% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for NLY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.07% for NLY’s stock, with a -3.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NLY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NLY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $21.50 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2023.

NLY Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NLY rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.09. In addition, Annaly Capital Management Inc. saw -5.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NLY starting from Finkelstein David L, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.56 back on Jun 17. After this action, Finkelstein David L now owns 1,669,013 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc., valued at $1,112,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+75.23 for the present operating margin

+99.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stands at +41.57. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.55. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), the company’s capital structure generated 606.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.84. Total debt to assets is 83.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.