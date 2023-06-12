Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DCFC is $5.67, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for DCFC is 77.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.75% of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on June 12, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

DCFC) stock’s latest price update

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has dropped by -10.83 in relation to previous closing price of 1.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

DCFC’s Market Performance

DCFC’s stock has fallen by -10.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.41% and a quarterly drop of -24.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.53% for Tritium DCFC Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.92% for DCFC’s stock, with a -49.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DCFC Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1274. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw -36.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64. The total capital return value is set at -155.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -360.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.