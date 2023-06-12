Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is above average at 23.94x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLX is $34.53, which is $3.23 above than the current price. The public float for RLX is 723.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.48% of that float. The average trading volume of RLX on June 12, 2023 was 9.96M shares.

RLX) stock’s latest price update

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.49 compared to its previous closing price of 1.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RLX’s Market Performance

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has seen a -5.03% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.27% decline in the past month and a -32.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.65% for RLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.91% for RLX’s stock, with a -16.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

RLX Trading at -29.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -28.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLX fell by -5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0630. In addition, RLX Technology Inc. saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.14 for the present operating margin

+43.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for RLX Technology Inc. stands at +27.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.77. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 1.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.18.

Conclusion

In summary, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.