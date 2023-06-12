Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Netflix Inc. (NFLX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is above average at 49.44x. The 36-month beta value for NFLX is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NFLX is $377.94, which is -$49.13 below than the current price. The public float for NFLX is 438.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on June 12, 2023 was 6.95M shares.

NFLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has jumped by 2.60 compared to previous close of 409.37. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/09/23 that Netflix Subscriptions Jump as U.S. Password-Sharing Crackdown Begins

NFLX’s Market Performance

NFLX’s stock has risen by 4.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.22% and a quarterly rise of 43.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Netflix Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.66% for NFLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NFLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NFLX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NFLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NFLX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $390 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

NFLX Trading at 20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares surge +21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX rose by +4.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $376.58. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 42.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from HALEY TIMOTHY M, who sale 903 shares at the price of $425.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, HALEY TIMOTHY M now owns 0 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $383,775 using the latest closing price.

BARTON RICHARD N, the Director of Netflix Inc., sale 500 shares at $399.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that BARTON RICHARD N is holding 86 shares at $199,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.40, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.