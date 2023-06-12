Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of JD.com Inc. (JD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is above average at 21.06x. The 36-month beta value for JD is also noteworthy at 0.46.

The public float for JD is 1.26B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.89% of that float. The average trading volume of JD on June 12, 2023 was 12.25M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has dropped by -1.77 compared to previous close of 37.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/11/23 that JD.com Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. The CEO Is Retiring.

JD’s Market Performance

JD’s stock has risen by 3.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.22% and a quarterly drop of -9.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for JD.com Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.03% for JD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on April 13th of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.45. In addition, JD.com Inc. saw -34.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, JD.com Inc. (JD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.