Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CSX Corporation (CSX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is above average at 15.87x. The 36-month beta value for CSX is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSX is $35.36, which is $3.07 above than the current price. The public float for CSX is 2.01B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of CSX on June 12, 2023 was 12.94M shares.

CSX stock's latest price update

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.77 in comparison to its previous close of 32.56, however, the company has experienced a 1.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/02/23 that Investments Pros Say Will Benefit From Underappreciated Trends

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX Corporation (CSX) has experienced a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a 9.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.89% for CSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

CSX Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.74. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, CSX Corporation (CSX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.