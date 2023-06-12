Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chevron Corporation (CVX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is above average at 8.59x. The 36-month beta value for CVX is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CVX is $187.83, which is $30.93 above than the current price. The public float for CVX is 1.88B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume of CVX on June 12, 2023 was 7.99M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

CVX) stock’s latest price update

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.24 in comparison to its previous close of 159.24, however, the company has experienced a 1.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/22/23 that Why Big Oil Likes Small Deals

CVX’s Market Performance

Chevron Corporation (CVX) has experienced a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.13% rise in the past month, and a -0.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for CVX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.28% for CVX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CVX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $180 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

CVX Trading at -1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +1.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVX rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $155.44. In addition, Chevron Corporation saw -11.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVX starting from MORRIS RHONDA J, who sale 19,666 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Feb 07. After this action, MORRIS RHONDA J now owns 3,967 shares of Chevron Corporation, valued at $3,343,281 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM, the Executive Vice President of Chevron Corporation, sale 37,300 shares at $182.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM is holding 0 shares at $6,800,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.55 for the present operating margin

+21.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chevron Corporation stands at +15.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.91. Equity return is now at value 22.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chevron Corporation (CVX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 10.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Chevron Corporation (CVX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.