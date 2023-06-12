Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

The 36-month beta value for BTBT is also noteworthy at 5.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTBT is $3.40, which is $0.48 above than the current price. The public float for BTBT is 75.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.49% of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on June 12, 2023 was 3.09M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/18/23 that Bitcoin Miner Adds Machines in Iceland Before Possible U.S. Tax Crackdown

BTBT’s Market Performance

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has seen a 5.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.38% gain in the past month and a 150.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.39% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.04% for BTBT’s stock, with a 107.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at 33.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.69%, as shares surge +48.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +106.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Bit Digital Inc. saw 387.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc. stands at -326.03. Equity return is now at value -77.20, with -68.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.