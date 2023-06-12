Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

The 36-month beta value for AXDX is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AXDX is 72.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.96% of that float. The average trading volume of AXDX on June 12, 2023 was 253.94K shares.

AXDX) stock’s latest price update

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX)’s stock price has soared by 8.73 in relation to previous closing price of 0.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXDX’s Market Performance

AXDX’s stock has fallen by -1.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.90% and a quarterly rise of 56.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.52% for AXDX’s stock, with a -21.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXDX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for AXDX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AXDX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5 based on the research report published on March 09th of the previous year 2022.

AXDX Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.11%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXDX fell by -1.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7284. In addition, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXDX starting from Mertz Larry Michael, who sale 3,480 shares at the price of $0.72 back on May 22. After this action, Mertz Larry Michael now owns 523,628 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., valued at $2,506 using the latest closing price.

Phillips Jack, the Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., sale 7,940 shares at $0.69 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Phillips Jack is holding 492,638 shares at $5,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXDX

Equity return is now at value 198.00, with -105.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.