An In-Depth Look at PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) Stock Performance

The stock of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a 0.17% gain in the past month, and a -13.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.76% for PYPL’s stock, with a -18.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 26.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PYPL is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is $91.31, which is $29.45 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On June 12, 2023, PYPL’s average trading volume was 15.37M shares.

PYPL) stock’s latest price update

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17relation to previous closing price of 64.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/09/23 that PayPal Stock Falls on Disappointing Margin Outlook

PYPL Trading at -8.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.36. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -10.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.