An In-Depth Look at Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s (MPAA) Stock Performance

In the past week, MPAA stock has gone down by -14.44%, with a monthly decline of -6.98% and a quarterly plunge of -52.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.19% for MPAA’s stock, with a -58.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MPAA is also noteworthy at 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MPAA is $16.00, which is $11.2 above than the current price. The public float for MPAA is 18.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. The average trading volume of MPAA on June 12, 2023 was 381.08K shares.

MPAA) stock’s latest price update

Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.77 compared to its previous closing price of 5.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MPAA Trading at -13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.92%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPAA fell by -14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. saw -59.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPAA starting from Bryan David, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $10.52 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bryan David now owns 26,105 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., valued at $5,786 using the latest closing price.

Borneo Rudolph J, the Director of Motorcar Parts of America Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $13.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Borneo Rudolph J is holding 37,056 shares at $39,761 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.49 for the present operating margin

+19.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Motorcar Parts of America Inc. stands at +1.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA), the company’s capital structure generated 84.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.67. Total debt to assets is 26.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.