Ambev S.A. (ABEV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.33 in relation to its previous close of 3.00. However, the company has experienced a 6.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) is 16.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABEV is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) is $3.64, which is $0.51 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On June 12, 2023, ABEV’s average trading volume was 16.05M shares.

ABEV’s Market Performance

ABEV stock saw an increase of 6.90% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.64% and a quarterly increase of 20.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Ambev S.A. (ABEV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 10.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABEV stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for ABEV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABEV in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3.74 based on the research report published on May 24th of the current year 2023.

ABEV Trading at 7.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +6.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.