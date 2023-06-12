Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) has dropped by -9.44 compared to previous close of 0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/15/21 that Alzheimer’s Stock Alzamend Neuro Soars 170% in Week’s First IPO

Is It Worth Investing in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALZN is $4.13, which is $3.47 above the current market price. The public float for ALZN is 55.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.36% of that float. The average trading volume for ALZN on June 12, 2023 was 183.23K shares.

ALZN’s Market Performance

ALZN stock saw an increase of -10.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.74% and a quarterly increase of 30.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.15% for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.63% for ALZN’s stock, with a -18.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALZN stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for ALZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALZN in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on October 01st of the previous year 2021.

ALZN Trading at 16.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares surge +24.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALZN fell by -10.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6122. In addition, Alzamend Neuro Inc. saw 15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALZN starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $0.59 back on May 24. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 383,000 shares of Alzamend Neuro Inc., valued at $10,705 using the latest closing price.

Jackman Stephan, the Chief Executive Officer of Alzamend Neuro Inc., purchase 37,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Jackman Stephan is holding 45,500 shares at $19,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALZN

The total capital return value is set at -156.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -160.92. Equity return is now at value -157.70, with -135.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.