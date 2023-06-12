Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Stock Faces 6.25% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has gone up by 12.88% for the week, with a 9.93% rise in the past month and a -17.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.97% for ATUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.43% for ATUS’s stock, with a -38.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) is above average at 53.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) is $4.61, which is $1.72 above the current market price. The public float for ATUS is 206.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATUS on June 12, 2023 was 4.21M shares.

ATUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) has surged by 6.34 when compared to previous closing price of 2.76, but the company has seen a 12.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Comcast Stock Is Rallying. Citi Says Cable Sector Could Improve Value After Q3.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $6 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

ATUS Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +14.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS rose by +13.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Stewart Charles, who sale 31,560 shares at the price of $9.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stewart Charles now owns 1,323,925 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $315,284 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +2.02. The total capital return value is set at 7.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.79. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with 0.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.