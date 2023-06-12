AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AIM is -0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is $3.92, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 47.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On June 12, 2023, AIM’s average trading volume was 89.23K shares.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.41 in comparison to its previous close of 0.45, however, the company has experienced a 12.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AIM’s Market Performance

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has experienced a 12.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.75% rise in the past month, and a 2.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.81% for AIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.96% for AIM’s stock, with a -1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AIM Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares surge +11.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4672. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. saw 60.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 161,291 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Jan 03. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 543,995 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Rodino Peter W III, the COO, Secretary, Gen. Counsel of AIM ImmunoTech Inc., purchase 80,646 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Rodino Peter W III is holding 143,839 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stands at -13790.78. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -44.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.