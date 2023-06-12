Adobe Inc. (ADBE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADBE is $437.38, which is -$18.45 below the current price. The public float for ADBE is 457.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADBE on June 12, 2023 was 3.37M shares.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.41 in comparison to its previous close of 439.03, however, the company has experienced a 4.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/08/23 that Most S&P 500 Stocks Are Lower Thursday

ADBE’s Market Performance

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has seen a 4.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.97% gain in the past month and a 37.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.49% for ADBE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $525 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

ADBE Trading at 20.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +32.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $395.34. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 34.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Belsky Scott, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $374.56 back on May 02. After this action, Belsky Scott now owns 24,683 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $1,123,680 using the latest closing price.

WARNOCK JOHN E, the Director of Adobe Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $364.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that WARNOCK JOHN E is holding 375,965 shares at $1,093,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.98 for the present operating margin

+86.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adobe Inc. stands at +27.29. The total capital return value is set at 31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 33.50, with 17.70 for asset returns.

Based on Adobe Inc. (ADBE), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 17.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.