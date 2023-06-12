4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) has increased by 12.55 when compared to last closing price of 19.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FDMT is $39.86, which is $17.89 above the current price. The public float for FDMT is 28.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FDMT on June 12, 2023 was 602.59K shares.

FDMT’s Market Performance

FDMT stock saw an increase of 19.66% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.48% and a quarterly increase of 42.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.60% for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.02% for FDMT’s stock, with a 34.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FDMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FDMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FDMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FDMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

FDMT Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FDMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.15%, as shares surge +30.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FDMT rose by +19.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.41. In addition, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FDMT starting from Bizily Scott, who sale 2,247 shares at the price of $18.31 back on Jun 01. After this action, Bizily Scott now owns 1,737 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., valued at $41,143 using the latest closing price.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, the 10% Owner of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc., purchase 850,000 shares at $16.00 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP is holding 4,787,914 shares at $13,600,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FDMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3516.52 for the present operating margin

-24.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. stands at -3435.41. The total capital return value is set at -37.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.12. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -40.30 for asset returns.

Based on 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT), the company’s capital structure generated 6.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 281.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.