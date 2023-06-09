Yelp Inc. (YELP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is above average at 71.66x. The 36-month beta value for YELP is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YELP is $33.67, which is -$0.85 below than the current price. The public float for YELP is 66.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. The average trading volume of YELP on June 09, 2023 was 652.79K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

YELP) stock’s latest price update

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.42 in relation to its previous close of 36.35. However, the company has experienced a 6.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/23/23 that Yelp Stock Surges as Activist Investor Pushes for Sale

YELP’s Market Performance

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has seen a 6.48% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.82% gain in the past month and a 20.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for YELP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.88% for YELP’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YELP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YELP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for YELP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for YELP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

YELP Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YELP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +24.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YELP rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.23. In addition, Yelp Inc. saw 29.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YELP starting from Eaton Sam, who sale 486 shares at the price of $33.08 back on Jun 01. After this action, Eaton Sam now owns 216,165 shares of Yelp Inc., valued at $16,077 using the latest closing price.

Nachman Joseph R, the Chief Operating Officer of Yelp Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $33.68 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Nachman Joseph R is holding 321,487 shares at $202,059 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YELP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+85.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yelp Inc. stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.34. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Yelp Inc. (YELP), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 12.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

In summary, Yelp Inc. (YELP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.