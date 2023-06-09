Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) by analysts is $71.60, The public float for XIN is 5.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of XIN was 141.82K shares.

XIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) has increased by 12.92 when compared to last closing price of 3.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XIN’s Market Performance

XIN’s stock has risen by 12.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.68% and a quarterly drop of -16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.71% for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.50% for XIN’s stock, with a -19.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XIN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for XIN by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for XIN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $7 based on the research report published on May 28th of the previous year 2010.

XIN Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +6.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XIN rose by +19.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. saw -8.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.64 for the present operating margin

+7.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. stands at -27.72. Equity return is now at value -128.00, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.