Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, WING stock has gone down by -3.70%, with a monthly decline of -6.49% and a quarterly surge of 15.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.92% for Wingstop Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for WING’s stock, with a 17.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) is above average at 96.75x. The 36-month beta value for WING is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for WING is $214.93, which is $22.1 above than the current price. The public float for WING is 29.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.03% of that float. The average trading volume of WING on June 09, 2023 was 577.42K shares.

WING) stock’s latest price update

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.53 in relation to its previous close of 193.41. However, the company has experienced a -3.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $224 based on the research report published on May 04th of the current year 2023.

WING Trading at -2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -6.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.32. In addition, Wingstop Inc. saw 38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Skipworth Michael, who sale 4,910 shares at the price of $208.21 back on May 05. After this action, Skipworth Michael now owns 19,242 shares of Wingstop Inc., valued at $1,022,311 using the latest closing price.

MCDONALD WESLEY S, the Director of Wingstop Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $206.65 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that MCDONALD WESLEY S is holding 5,310 shares at $309,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.13 for the present operating margin

+79.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 36.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.01. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In summary, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.