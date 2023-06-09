What Recent Market Trends Mean for Iridium Communications Inc.’s (IRDM) Stock

In the past week, IRDM stock has gone up by 6.30%, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly surge of 9.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Iridium Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.01% for IRDM stock, with a simple moving average of 17.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is 536.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IRDM is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) is $74.33, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for IRDM is 112.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On June 09, 2023, IRDM’s average trading volume was 695.55K shares.

IRDM) stock’s latest price update

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.33 in relation to its previous close of 64.11. However, the company has experienced a 6.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that Qualcomm Unveils Deal With Iridium to Add Satellite Text Services on Android Phones

Analysts’ Opinion of IRDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRDM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for IRDM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IRDM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

IRDM Trading at 5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRDM rose by +6.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.35. In addition, Iridium Communications Inc. saw 26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRDM starting from Hartin Bryan J., who sale 27,835 shares at the price of $64.80 back on May 03. After this action, Hartin Bryan J. now owns 65,101 shares of Iridium Communications Inc., valued at $1,803,708 using the latest closing price.

NIEHAUS ROBERT H, the Director of Iridium Communications Inc., sale 55,776 shares at $63.69 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that NIEHAUS ROBERT H is holding 246,874 shares at $3,552,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.63 for the present operating margin

+30.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iridium Communications Inc. stands at +1.21. The total capital return value is set at 2.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM), the company’s capital structure generated 133.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.18. Total debt to assets is 51.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.