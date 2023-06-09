What Recent Market Trends Mean for Elme Communities’s (ELME) Stock

In the past week, ELME stock has gone up by 7.17%, with a monthly decline of -1.58% and a quarterly plunge of -10.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Elme Communities The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.77% for ELME stock, with a simple moving average of -10.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELME is 0.97.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The public float for ELME is 86.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.76% of that float. On June 09, 2023, ELME’s average trading volume was 623.45K shares.

ELME) stock’s latest price update

Elme Communities (NYSE: ELME) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.00 in relation to its previous close of 16.48. However, the company has experienced a 7.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ELME Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELME rose by +7.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.69. In addition, Elme Communities saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELME

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elme Communities (ELME) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.