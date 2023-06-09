What Recent Market Trends Mean for Avient Corporation’s (AVNT) Stock

In the past week, AVNT stock has gone up by 8.27%, with a monthly gain of 4.16% and a quarterly plunge of -2.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for Avient Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.80% for AVNT stock, with a simple moving average of 6.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) is 92.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVNT is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Avient Corporation (AVNT) is $47.40, which is $9.79 above the current market price. The public float for AVNT is 89.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. On June 09, 2023, AVNT’s average trading volume was 440.36K shares.

AVNT) stock’s latest price update

Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.83 in relation to its previous close of 40.54. However, the company has experienced a 8.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVNT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AVNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVNT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $50 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

AVNT Trading at 1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +2.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVNT rose by +8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.77. In addition, Avient Corporation saw 17.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AVNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.53 for the present operating margin

+26.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avient Corporation stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01.

Based on Avient Corporation (AVNT), the company’s capital structure generated 95.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 36.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Avient Corporation (AVNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.