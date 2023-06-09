Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) is $37.85, The public float for WPRT is 15.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WPRT on June 09, 2023 was 51.43K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.70 compared to its previous closing price of 7.40. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WPRT’s Market Performance

WPRT’s stock has risen by 15.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.04% and a quarterly drop of -36.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.54% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.14% for WPRT’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

WPRT Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.63%, as shares surge +5.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +15.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.19. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.