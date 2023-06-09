Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04relation to previous closing price of 100.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) by analysts is $115.00, which is $14.56 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 174.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of WAB was 957.97K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stock saw an increase of 6.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.08% and a quarterly increase of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.03% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.53% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 2.16% for the last 200 days.

WAB Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.70. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw -0.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Gebhardt Eric, who sale 2,407 shares at the price of $98.69 back on May 09. After this action, Gebhardt Eric now owns 21,513 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $237,559 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 7,676 shares at $104.63 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 32,244 shares at $803,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 6.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.