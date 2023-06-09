Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has plunged by -0.41 when compared to previous closing price of 26.86, but the company has seen a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.64x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) by analysts is $32.29, which is $5.63 above the current market price. The public float for WES is 380.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of WES was 886.44K shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stock saw an increase of 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.88% and a quarterly increase of 2.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.10% for WES stock, with a simple moving average of 1.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.00. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 190,281,578 shares at $252,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 36.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.