Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has jumped by 0.58 compared to previous close of 204.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/25/21 that Virgin Galactic, Nike, FedEx, CarMax: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) Right Now?

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VMC is 0.73.

The average price predicted by analysts for VMC is $222.24, which is $14.18 above the current price. The public float for VMC is 132.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VMC on June 09, 2023 was 806.09K shares.

VMC’s Market Performance

VMC’s stock has seen a 3.71% increase for the week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month and a 18.45% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for Vulcan Materials Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for VMC’s stock, with a 17.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VMC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $212 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

VMC Trading at 12.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMC rose by +3.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.94. In addition, Vulcan Materials Company saw 17.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMC starting from Hill J Thomas, who sale 4,695 shares at the price of $201.79 back on Jun 07. After this action, Hill J Thomas now owns 80,039 shares of Vulcan Materials Company, valued at $947,381 using the latest closing price.

Pigg Randy L., the Vice President and Controller of Vulcan Materials Company, sale 560 shares at $202.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Pigg Randy L. is holding 1,707 shares at $113,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMC

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.