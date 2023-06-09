Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.59 in comparison to its previous close of 12.59, however, the company has experienced a 8.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Right Now?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) is $13.67, which is $0.88 above the current market price. The public float for VYGR is 32.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYGR on June 09, 2023 was 484.20K shares.

VYGR’s Market Performance

The stock of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has seen a 8.85% increase in the past week, with a 18.87% rise in the past month, and a 61.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.56% for VYGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.47% for VYGR’s stock, with a 73.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $18 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

VYGR Trading at 35.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +29.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +8.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. saw 109.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from Sandrock Alfred, who sale 7,437 shares at the price of $7.83 back on Apr 03. After this action, Sandrock Alfred now owns 214,618 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., valued at $58,232 using the latest closing price.

Swartz Robin, the Chief Operating Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,259 shares at $7.83 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Swartz Robin is holding 71,617 shares at $9,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.27 for the present operating margin

+84.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. stands at -113.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.