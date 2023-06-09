VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has gone up by 6.59% for the week, with a 41.75% rise in the past month and a 98.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.96% for VTSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.11% for VTSI’s stock, with a 59.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) is above average at 20.83x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VirTra Inc. (VTSI) is $10.50, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for VTSI is 10.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTSI on June 09, 2023 was 91.69K shares.

VTSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) has jumped by 6.04 compared to previous close of 7.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTSI Trading at 35.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares surge +38.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +6.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, VirTra Inc. saw 76.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from Givens John F. II, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Dec 06. After this action, Givens John F. II now owns 84,772 shares of VirTra Inc., valued at $30,458 using the latest closing price.

Givens John F. II, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of VirTra Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $6.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Givens John F. II is holding 78,222 shares at $30,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc. stands at +6.91. Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VirTra Inc. (VTSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.