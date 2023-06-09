Verint Systems Inc.’s (VRNT) Stock: A 6.37% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has gone up by 4.32% for the week, with a 12.86% rise in the past month and a 4.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.37% for VRNT’s stock, with a 1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VRNT is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VRNT is $46.43, which is $8.77 above the current price. The public float for VRNT is 62.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNT on June 09, 2023 was 422.71K shares.

VRNT) stock’s latest price update

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.16relation to previous closing price of 37.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.32% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $40 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

VRNT Trading at 4.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.61. In addition, Verint Systems Inc. saw 3.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from BODNER DAN, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $35.48 back on May 18. After this action, BODNER DAN now owns 1,100,422 shares of Verint Systems Inc., valued at $1,064,400 using the latest closing price.

BODNER DAN, the Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc., sale 30,555 shares at $37.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that BODNER DAN is holding 1,130,422 shares at $1,136,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.56 for the present operating margin

+64.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems Inc. stands at +1.65. Equity return is now at value -0.70, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.