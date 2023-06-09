Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) is above average at 12.67x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) is $15.50, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for VGR is 131.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VGR on June 09, 2023 was 814.81K shares.

VGR) stock’s latest price update

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.85 in relation to its previous close of 12.89. However, the company has experienced a 7.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR’s stock has risen by 7.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.97% and a quarterly rise of 3.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Vector Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.54% for VGR stock, with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

VGR Trading at 6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +12.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.83. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw 9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 117,474 shares at the price of $12.09 back on Mar 10. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 347,304 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $1,420,449 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN RONALD J, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 7,400 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that BERNSTEIN RONALD J is holding 25,630 shares at $103,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.08 for the present operating margin

+30.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vector Group Ltd. stands at +10.67. The total capital return value is set at 58.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.65. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.