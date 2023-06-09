Urban Edge Properties (UE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, UE stock has gone up by 11.93%, with a monthly gain of 4.34% and a quarterly surge of 2.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Urban Edge Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.76% for UE’s stock, with a 1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) is above average at 100.13x. The 36-month beta value for UE is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UE is $19.25, which is $4.33 above than the current price. The public float for UE is 113.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.05% of that float. The average trading volume of UE on June 09, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

UE) stock’s latest price update

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.47 in relation to its previous close of 14.99. However, the company has experienced a 11.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UE stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for UE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UE in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $24 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

UE Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UE rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.87. In addition, Urban Edge Properties saw 5.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UE starting from Milton Robert C. III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $15.83 back on Feb 17. After this action, Milton Robert C. III now owns 0 shares of Urban Edge Properties, valued at $316,660 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.08 for the present operating margin

+37.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Edge Properties stands at +11.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Urban Edge Properties (UE), the company’s capital structure generated 189.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.41. Total debt to assets is 62.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Urban Edge Properties (UE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.