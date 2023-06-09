Upexi Inc. (UPXI): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upexi Inc. (UPXI) is $7.00, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for UPXI is 10.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPXI on June 09, 2023 was 61.04K shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

UPXI) stock’s latest price update

Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.67 in comparison to its previous close of 3.00, however, the company has experienced a -10.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPXI’s Market Performance

Upexi Inc. (UPXI) has seen a -10.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.30% decline in the past month and a -37.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.48% for UPXI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.60% for UPXI’s stock, with a -29.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPXI Trading at -25.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -34.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPXI fell by -10.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Upexi Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPXI starting from MARSHALL ALLAN, who purchase 22,776 shares at the price of $3.41 back on May 22. After this action, MARSHALL ALLAN now owns 2,610,858 shares of Upexi Inc., valued at $77,739 using the latest closing price.

MARSHALL ALLAN, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Upexi Inc., purchase 4,095 shares at $4.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that MARSHALL ALLAN is holding 2,588,082 shares at $18,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.95 for the present operating margin

+49.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upexi Inc. stands at -4.71. The total capital return value is set at -8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.03. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Based on Upexi Inc. (UPXI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.70. Total debt to assets is 31.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.98 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Upexi Inc. (UPXI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.