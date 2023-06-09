UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TIGR stock has gone up by 2.09%, with a monthly gain of 10.24% and a quarterly surge of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.44% for UP Fintech Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.30% for TIGR’s stock, with a -14.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Right Now?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is $4.15, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for TIGR is 90.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIGR on June 09, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TIGR) stock’s latest price update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.47 compared to its previous closing price of 3.19. However, the company has seen a 2.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/28/21 that Chinese Online Broker Shares Dropped After Criticism From Central Bank

Analysts’ Opinion of TIGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIGR stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for TIGR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TIGR in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.80 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

TIGR Trading at 6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIGR rose by +2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, UP Fintech Holding Limited saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.76 for the present operating margin

+83.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for UP Fintech Holding Limited stands at -0.97. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.