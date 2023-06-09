United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) by analysts is $31.93, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for UCBI is 105.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.52% of that float. On June 09, 2023, the average trading volume of UCBI was 787.03K shares.

UCBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 26.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 15.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UCBI’s Market Performance

UCBI’s stock has risen by 15.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.50% and a quarterly drop of -9.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for United Community Banks Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.12% for UCBI’s stock, with a -15.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UCBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UCBI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UCBI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UCBI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $34 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

UCBI Trading at 8.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.22%, as shares surge +23.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCBI rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.36. In addition, United Community Banks Inc. saw -20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCBI starting from BRADSHAW RICHARD, who sale 649 shares at the price of $38.52 back on Nov 01. After this action, BRADSHAW RICHARD now owns 69,514 shares of United Community Banks Inc., valued at $24,999 using the latest closing price.

DANIELS KENNETH L, the Director of United Community Banks Inc., purchase 500 shares at $28.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that DANIELS KENNETH L is holding 13,299 shares at $14,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Community Banks Inc. stands at +29.31. The total capital return value is set at 11.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.95.

Based on United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI), the company’s capital structure generated 39.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.