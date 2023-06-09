Unisys Corporation (UIS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Unisys Corporation (UIS) has seen a 9.38% increase in the past week, with a 7.42% gain in the past month, and a -4.11% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for UIS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.00% for UIS’s stock, with a -25.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unisys Corporation (UIS) is $5.50, which is $1.3 above the current market price. The public float for UIS is 65.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UIS on June 09, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

UIS) stock’s latest price update

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.71 in relation to its previous close of 4.23. However, the company has experienced a 9.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that DWAC, Virgin Galactic, Exxon Mobil, DraftKings: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

UIS Trading at 8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.39%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw -17.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from DESCH MATTHEW J, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $3.87 back on May 09. After this action, DESCH MATTHEW J now owns 50,000 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $193,250 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS LEE D, the Director of Unisys Corporation, purchase 20,000 shares at $4.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that ROBERTS LEE D is holding 132,586 shares at $87,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+28.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -5.35. The total capital return value is set at 18.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.22. Equity return is now at value 272.20, with -10.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unisys Corporation (UIS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.