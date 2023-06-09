Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) Stock

The stock of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has gone up by 5.27% for the week, with a -11.38% drop in the past month and a 8.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.28% for SEAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.95% for SEAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SEAT is $12.20, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 65.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.16% of that float. The average trading volume for SEAT on June 09, 2023 was 552.65K shares.

SEAT) stock’s latest price update

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.64 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $9 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -18.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Hoya Topco, LLC, who sale 16,000,000 shares at the price of $7.68 back on May 22. After this action, Hoya Topco, LLC now owns 0 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $122,880,000 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Jonathan Miles, the Chief Technology Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,801 shares at $7.34 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Wagner Jonathan Miles is holding 54,909 shares at $13,219 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.