Understanding the 6.55% Volatility Levels of Paysafe Limited’s (PSFE) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has gone up by 8.83% for the week, with a -27.72% drop in the past month and a -50.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.55% for PSFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.53% for PSFE stock, with a simple moving average of -39.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSFE is $26.12, which is $16.32 above than the current price. The public float for PSFE is 43.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume of PSFE on June 09, 2023 was 436.65K shares.

PSFE) stock’s latest price update

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 10.61. However, the company has seen a 8.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/10/22 that Paysafe Cuts Financial Guidance. Why the Stock Is Up.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSFE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for PSFE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSFE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $2 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2022.

PSFE Trading at -24.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -24.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSFE rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, Paysafe Limited saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.40 for the present operating margin

+41.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paysafe Limited stands at -124.50. The total capital return value is set at 1.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.00. Equity return is now at value -85.10, with -11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Paysafe Limited (PSFE), the company’s capital structure generated 311.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.72. Total debt to assets is 45.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 309.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.