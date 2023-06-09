Understanding the 5.40% Volatility Levels of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s (SAVA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has seen a 8.70% increase in the past week, with a -7.90% drop in the past month, and a -1.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for SAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for SAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SAVA is $112.00, which is $87.52 above the current price. The public float for SAVA is 39.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SAVA on June 09, 2023 was 713.27K shares.

SAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) has jumped by 1.96 compared to previous close of 24.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/22/21 that BlackBerry, Tesla, Cassava Sciences, Paychex: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAVA stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SAVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SAVA in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $44 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2022.

SAVA Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw -17.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 77,276 shares at the price of $25.76 back on Mar 07. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 275,000 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $1,990,630 using the latest closing price.

Barry Richard, the Director of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 11,565 shares at $26.13 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Barry Richard is holding 197,724 shares at $302,193 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -33.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.66. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -37.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.