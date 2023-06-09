Understanding the 3.12% Volatility Levels of Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s (ATSG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen a 10.82% increase in the past week, with a 19.44% gain in the past month, and a -11.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for ATSG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.95% for ATSG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -23.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) Right Now?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATSG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATSG is $22.67, which is $3.93 above the current price. The public float for ATSG is 71.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATSG on June 09, 2023 was 598.95K shares.

ATSG stock's latest price update

The stock price of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 18.57. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2022.

ATSG Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +19.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc. saw -27.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from Fedders Matthew E., who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $16.60 back on May 19. After this action, Fedders Matthew E. now owns 41,376 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc., valued at $19,920 using the latest closing price.

Johns Raymond E Jr, the Director of Air Transport Services Group Inc., purchase 2,200 shares at $16.49 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Johns Raymond E Jr is holding 23,543 shares at $36,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.96 for the present operating margin

+13.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stands at +9.60. The total capital return value is set at 10.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.02. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.16. Total debt to assets is 41.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.