Understanding the 3.09% Volatility Levels of HubSpot Inc.’s (HUBS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has gone down by -1.26% for the week, with a 12.58% rise in the past month and a 39.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.09% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for HUBS stock, with a simple moving average of 47.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HUBS is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for HUBS is $499.96, which is -$26.69 below than the current price. The public float for HUBS is 46.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of HUBS on June 09, 2023 was 594.75K shares.

HUBS) stock’s latest price update

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS)’s stock price has increased by 0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 517.40. However, the company has seen a -1.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that HubSpot Earnings Wow Analysts: ‘Bears Need Some Aspirin’ After Results

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $400 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

HUBS Trading at 14.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares surge +11.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $498.64. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 79.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Harvey Dawson Alyssa, who sale 2,384 shares at the price of $492.81 back on May 26. After this action, Harvey Dawson Alyssa now owns 11,371 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $1,174,861 using the latest closing price.

Bueker Kathryn, the Chief Financial Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 406 shares at $500.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Bueker Kathryn is holding 40,027 shares at $203,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. The total capital return value is set at -6.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.83. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on HubSpot Inc. (HUBS), the company’s capital structure generated 81.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.83. Total debt to assets is 31.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.