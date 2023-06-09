Understanding the 2.78% Volatility Levels of Granite Construction Incorporated’s (GVA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has gone up by 10.58% for the week, with a 6.41% rise in the past month and a -4.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.78% for GVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.99% for GVA stock, with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is above average at 34.59x. The 36-month beta value for GVA is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GVA is $51.40, which is $11.07 above than the current price. The public float for GVA is 43.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.79% of that float. The average trading volume of GVA on June 09, 2023 was 435.84K shares.

GVA) stock’s latest price update

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 40.54. However, the company has seen a 10.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of GVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GVA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GVA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $55 based on the research report published on April 15th of the previous year 2021.

GVA Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GVA rose by +10.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.50. In addition, Granite Construction Incorporated saw 15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Construction Incorporated stands at +2.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), the company’s capital structure generated 35.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.25. Total debt to assets is 15.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.