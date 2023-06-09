Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) Stock Faces 2.48% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has gone up by 3.74% for the week, with a -17.71% drop in the past month and a -19.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.52% for ULTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.95% for ULTA’s stock, with a -11.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is above average at 17.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) is $537.14, which is $113.92 above the current market price. The public float for ULTA is 49.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ULTA on June 09, 2023 was 908.19K shares.

ULTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 415.55, but the company has seen a 3.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Ulta’s Earnings Should Be Strong. Just Look at E.l.f.’s Results.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULTA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ULTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ULTA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $575 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

ULTA Trading at -17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULTA rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $460.95. In addition, Ulta Beauty Inc. saw -10.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULTA starting from MRKONIC GEORGE R JR, who sale 393 shares at the price of $421.30 back on Jun 05. After this action, MRKONIC GEORGE R JR now owns 2,397 shares of Ulta Beauty Inc., valued at $165,570 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Anita Jane, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Ulta Beauty Inc., sale 1,255 shares at $544.69 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ryan Anita Jane is holding 2,491 shares at $683,583 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+39.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ulta Beauty Inc. stands at +12.17. The total capital return value is set at 45.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.15. Equity return is now at value 65.60, with 23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), the company’s capital structure generated 97.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.27. Total debt to assets is 31.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.