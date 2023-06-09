U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) is $6.10, which is -$1.46 below the current market price. The public float for USX is 29.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of USX on June 09, 2023 was 831.32K shares.

USX) stock’s latest price update

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.25 in comparison to its previous close of 6.12, however, the company has experienced a -0.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/23 that Trucking Giant Knight-Swift Transportation to Buy U.S. Xpress

USX’s Market Performance

USX’s stock has fallen by -0.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.58% and a quarterly rise of 272.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.41% for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.48% for USX’s stock, with a 91.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for USX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6.15 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

USX Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.44%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USX rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +147.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. saw 237.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USX starting from Pate Lisa M, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $5.96 back on Mar 22. After this action, Pate Lisa M now owns 2,013,914 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., valued at $1,787,370 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.26 for the present operating margin

+2.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. stands at -2.04. The total capital return value is set at -2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.49. Equity return is now at value -25.50, with -4.60 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX), the company’s capital structure generated 343.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.44. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.