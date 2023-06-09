Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HEAR is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HEAR is $14.80, which is $3.65 above the current price. The public float for HEAR is 15.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HEAR on June 09, 2023 was 348.29K shares.

HEAR stock's latest price update

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.11 compared to its previous closing price of 11.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HEAR’s Market Performance

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has seen a 0.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.27% decline in the past month and a 43.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for HEAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for HEAR’s stock, with a 26.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $16 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

HEAR Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +0.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Turtle Beach Corporation saw 55.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Scherping Katherine Lee, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Scherping Katherine Lee now owns 15,857 shares of Turtle Beach Corporation, valued at $5,375 using the latest closing price.

Scherping Katherine Lee, the Director of Turtle Beach Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Scherping Katherine Lee is holding 15,357 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.65 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corporation stands at -24.79. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -33.00 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 21.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.