Trevena Inc. (TRVN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TRVN is also noteworthy at 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRVN is $4.33, which is $18.95 above than the current price. The public float for TRVN is 7.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.86% of that float. The average trading volume of TRVN on June 09, 2023 was 2.82M shares.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

TRVN) stock’s latest price update

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.47relation to previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TRVN’s Market Performance

TRVN’s stock has fallen by -1.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -34.06% and a quarterly rise of 12.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.80% for Trevena Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.36% for TRVN stock, with a simple moving average of -55.36% for the last 200 days.

TRVN Trading at 8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -29.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1415. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw -26.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

Equity return is now at value -215.90, with -89.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.