Trading Update: Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) Stock Endures 9.02% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -22.44% drop in the past month, and a -58.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.02% for FCUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for FCUV’s stock, with a -65.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FCUV is at -0.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FCUV is $3.00, The public float for FCUV is 26.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.39% of that float. The average trading volume for FCUV on June 09, 2023 was 104.82K shares.

FCUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) has increased by 6.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.50.

FCUV Trading at -15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -24.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCUV remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6955. In addition, Focus Universal Inc. saw -62.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCUV starting from Lofgren Sheri, who sale 25,903 shares at the price of $10.22 back on Sep 07. After this action, Lofgren Sheri now owns 1,546 shares of Focus Universal Inc., valued at $264,797 using the latest closing price.

Pope Michael Ross, the Director of Focus Universal Inc., sale 16,150 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Pope Michael Ross is holding 0 shares at $164,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1472.11 for the present operating margin

-40.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Focus Universal Inc. stands at -1393.29. Equity return is now at value -48.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.